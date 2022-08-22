Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $26,480,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 212,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,983,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.43 and its 200 day moving average is $174.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

