Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 5,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Shares of LAZY opened at $17.53 on Monday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lazydays
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazydays (LAZY)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.