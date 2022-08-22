Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 5,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY opened at $17.53 on Monday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAZY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazydays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 296,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Read More

