Nicole Miller Sells 12,632 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.38. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 1,695.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271,804 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,566,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.