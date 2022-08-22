Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Nordstrom stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.