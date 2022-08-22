Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NWN stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.51%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

