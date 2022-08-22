Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP David A. Weber Sells 1,436 Shares

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,906,000 after purchasing an additional 368,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

