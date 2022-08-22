OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

