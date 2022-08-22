Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLPX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

OLPX stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.20. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

