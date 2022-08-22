Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

