Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,750,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,595,000 after purchasing an additional 917,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,515,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 124,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $17.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,330 shares of company stock valued at $439,460. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

