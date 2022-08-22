Pictet & Cie Europe SA Buys 5,818 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.7% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $175,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.15 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

