Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 130,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $79.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,508. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.