Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,975 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vista Outdoor worth $14,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.87 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,376 in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

