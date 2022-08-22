Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.15 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Envestnet worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

ENV opened at $57.82 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

