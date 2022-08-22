Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of NuVasive worth $14,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $64.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

