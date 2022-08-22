Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,333 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 463,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $80.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $278,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.