Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after buying an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after buying an additional 147,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after buying an additional 82,238 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 66,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $269.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.55.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

