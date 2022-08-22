Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DINO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

