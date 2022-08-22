Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE EVRG opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

