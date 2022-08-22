Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

LNT opened at $64.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.