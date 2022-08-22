Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 307,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

