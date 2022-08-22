Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,667 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 17.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 66.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,725,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.11. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

