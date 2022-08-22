Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

