Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,692,000 after buying an additional 141,558 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 632,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,118 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 68,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

