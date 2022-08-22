Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TTEK stock opened at $144.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

