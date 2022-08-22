Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

