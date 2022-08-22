Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.74.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

