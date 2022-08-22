Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on M. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

