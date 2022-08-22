Profund Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,314,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 640,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

