Profund Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Down 5.2 %

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $120.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.00 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $211.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.