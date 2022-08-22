Profund Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,804,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,174,000 after buying an additional 204,976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 682.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after buying an additional 204,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $16,818,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

RARE opened at $49.03 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.