Profund Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,561,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,160,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,092,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $79.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.