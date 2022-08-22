Profund Advisors LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

