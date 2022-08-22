Profund Advisors LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $136.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.09.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

