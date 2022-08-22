Profund Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

MetLife stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

