Profund Advisors LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $150.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

