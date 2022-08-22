Profund Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.