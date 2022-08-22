Profund Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

