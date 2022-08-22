Profund Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $289,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.47.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.