Profund Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $213,000. JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.6% during the first quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

EXR stock opened at $211.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.