Profund Advisors LLC Has $731,000 Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,141 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,706 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $14,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.74 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,814 shares of company stock worth $789,705. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

