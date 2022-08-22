Profund Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,627.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,088,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $170.51 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $4.46. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, with a total value of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

