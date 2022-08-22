Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream by 88.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.