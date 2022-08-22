Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NYSE:KSS opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

