Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Graco by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 319,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 78.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GGG opened at $70.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

