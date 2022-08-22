Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,779,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,704 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

