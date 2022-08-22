Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,463 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Shares of TCOM opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.