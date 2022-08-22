Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,344 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 34,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

PG&E stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

