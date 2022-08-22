Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 6,537 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,849,000 after purchasing an additional 486,246 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Webster Financial by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.10 on Monday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

