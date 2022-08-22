Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 715 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $46,253,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,332,000 after buying an additional 234,312 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

OGS opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.27%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

