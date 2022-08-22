Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Relx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,763.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $28.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

